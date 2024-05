Croatia's InterCapital Asset Management Launches First Foreign ETF On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Croatia's InterCapital Asset Management Launches First Foreign ETF On Bucharest Stock Exchange. InterCapital Asset Management, Croatia’s largest independent asset manager with EUR500 million in assets under management, is listing the first foreign ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on May 29. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]