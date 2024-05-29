 
Romaniapress.com

May 29, 2024

Limitless Agency generated sales of EUR 445 million for online stores in 2023
May 29, 2024

Limitless Agency generated sales of EUR 445 million for online stores in 2023.

Limitless Agency, one of Romania’s largest digital marketing agencies, generated record sales of EUR 445 million for the online stores in its portfolio. Thus, the company managed to cover over 6% of the total value of the local e-commerce market, estimated at EUR 7 billion in 2023, not (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe Bucharest is the European city with the highest social costs per capita associated with air pollution, according to the report "Health costs of air pollution in European cities and the linkage with transport," carried out by the Dutch environmental consulting company CE Delft in October 2020 (...)

Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania Romanian diplomat Mircea Geoana, currently serving as NATO deputy Secretary General, would win the first round of the presidential elections and defeat all the leaders of the major political parties, according to the latest poll carried out by INSCOP for News.ro. In the tightest scenario for (...)

Six investors planning PV panels or battery plants compete for EUR 200 mln grants in Romania A number of six bidders submitted projects to get grant financing under a EUR 200 million grant scheme operated by Romania and aimed at supporting the development of PV panels and power storage battery plants, Profit.ro reported. The scheme is financed by the National Resilience Facility (...)

High interest for power storage grants in Romania, second scheme possible this year A high number of over 100 investors submitted grant requests for their power storage projects under a scheme with a budget of only EUR 80 million launched in February, according to Profit.ro. Major companies such as OMV Petrom, Electrica, and Engie are among the bidders. Under the scheme, (...)

La Cocos is first local player among Romania's ten largest retailers Local retailer La Cocos, with its turnover leaping by 36.5% y/y to RON 974 million (nearly EUR 200 million), is the first Romanian player to make it to the top ten largest retail chains in the country, according to 2023 financial data collected and compiled by Economica.net. Carrefour taking (...)

Romanian metal roofing producer Bilka prepares to build its first factory abroad Romania’s major metal roofing systems producer Bilka is planning to build its first factory abroad in order to spur exports that are constrained by the manufacturing activities being concentrated within the country, the company’s founder and CEO Horatiu Tepes told Ziarul Financiar. “We are (...)

Polish retailer ?abka prepares launch of first five stores in Bucharest Polish retailer ?abka transferred EUR 20 million to its Romanian subsidiary, which is preparing the launch of its first five stores in central parts of Bucharest, part of a larger 200-store plan for this year, according to Profit.ro. Romania’s competition authority cleared the takeover of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |