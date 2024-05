VIG Group's Underwritings Grow 11% YoY To EUR4.3B In Q1/2024

VIG Group's Underwritings Grow 11% YoY To EUR4.3B In Q1/2024. Austrian-held insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which owns Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata in Romania, reported gross written premiums of nearly EUR4.3 billion for the first quarter of 2024, higher by 11% than in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]