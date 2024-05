Raiffeisen Bank To Inaugurate New Finance And Banking Tech & Software Development Center In Romania, On July 1

Raiffeisen Bank will be inaugurating Raiffeisen Tech, the new finance and banking tech and software development center in Romania, on July 1, 2024, the parent group informed in a release on Wednesday (May 29). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]