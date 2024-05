Romania's Medlife plans regional expansion after first step in Hungary

Romania's Medlife plans regional expansion after first step in Hungary. Medlife (BVB: M), the largest medical operator in the private health market by turnover, seeks to expand regionally and already has teams to prospect several cities such as Sofia, Belgrade, and Chisinau after it has already opened a clinic in Hungary, Mihai Marcu, founder and CEO of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]