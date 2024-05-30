Romanian Hidroelectrica’s shares 2.55% down after company revises downwards 2024 profit forecast

The revised financial projection for 2024, including a 14.2% downward revision of the net profit notified by the management of Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) to shareholders, sent the company's shares down by 2.55%. The revision was prompted by a change in the electricity price outlook, only (...)