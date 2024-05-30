UiPath's shares plunge as CEO Rob Enslin resigns, full-year outlook trails analyst estimates
The shares of Romania-born NYSE-traded major robotic process automation (RPA) company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) tumbled by some 30% in after-hours trading after the company's CEO Rob Enslin resigned and his seat was taken over by Daniel Dines – founder and former CEO. At USD 18 at the end of the (...)
