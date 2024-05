Dutch Group Damen Files Bankruptcy Petition for Damen Shipyard Mangalia

Dutch group Damen Shipyards, which owns 49% in Damen Shipyards Mangalia SA, has requested the bankruptcy of the shipyard amid accumulated debts, with the petition filed at the Constanta Tribunal.