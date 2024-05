Building Materials Wholesaler Arabesque Ends 2023 with RON2.5B Turnover, Down 8%. Profit Tumbles 65% To RON46M

Building Materials Wholesaler Arabesque Ends 2023 with RON2.5B Turnover, Down 8%. Profit Tumbles 65% To RON46M. Rapotan family, which founded building materials wholesaler Arabesque and store network MatHaus, ended 2023 with RON2.5 billion turnover, down 8% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]