Paint Maker Köber Crosses RON500M Turnover Threshold in 2023

Paint Maker Köber Crosses RON500M Turnover Threshold in 2023. Romanian paint and coatings maker Köber, owned by the family of the same name, saw turnover top RON500 million in 2023, ending the year with RON547 million revenues, up 9% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]