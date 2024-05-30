La Cocos is first local player among Romania's ten largest retailersLocal retailer La Cocos, with its turnover leaping by 36.5% y/y to RON 974 million (nearly EUR 200 million), is the first Romanian player to make it to the top ten largest retail chains in the country, according to 2023 financial data collected and compiled by Economica.net. Carrefour taking (...)
Polish retailer ?abka prepares launch of first five stores in BucharestPolish retailer ?abka transferred EUR 20 million to its Romanian subsidiary, which is preparing the launch of its first five stores in central parts of Bucharest, part of a larger 200-store plan for this year, according to Profit.ro. Romania’s competition authority cleared the takeover of (...)