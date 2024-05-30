Romanian IT company FintechOS secures USD 60 mln funding to accelerate global expansion

Romanian IT company FintechOS secures USD 60 mln funding to accelerate global expansion. FintechOS, a leading end-to-end financial product management platform originating in Romania, announced the successful completion of a USD 60 million Series B+ investment round. The new funding round comes as FintechOS celebrates significant business achievements, including a 40% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]