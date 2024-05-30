InterContinental Athénée Palace announces the launch of the new summer menu on the terrace of Roberto's restaurant
May 30, 2024
InterContinental Athénée Palace announces the launch of the new summer menu on the terrace of Roberto's restaurant.
InterContinental Athénée Palace announces the opening of Roberto's restaurant terrace for the summer season and the debut of a new summer menu created by Executive Chef Yevgen Denysenko together with Roberto's Chef Andrei Androne and their team. Just like every year, hotel guests and (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]