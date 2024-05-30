Early Game Ventures awards cybersecurity startups part of Innovation Labs 2024 with EUR 0.5 mln

Early Game Ventures awards cybersecurity startups part of Innovation Labs 2024 with EUR 0.5 mln. Two cybersecurity startups, Zero Code and Pentest Copilot, have been selected from over 80 teams that participated in Innovation Labs 2024 to receive a total of EUR 500,000 in funding from Early Game Ventures. Both startups are active in cybersecurity, a technological sector that requires (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]