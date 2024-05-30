JW Marriott introduces OLEA, the Newest Restaurant in the city, and brings to Bucharest the Middleterranean Cuisine Concept
May 30, 2024
OLEA, a restaurant with an innovative culinary concept, opens its doors in an emblematic area of Bucharest, within the premises of the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. With a delightful blend of flavours and influences, OLEA aims to redefine tastes in a unique and captivating way. The total (...)
