Genesis Property: Nearly 80% Of Gen Z Employees Spend Their Free Time With Their Co-workers At Least Once A Month
May 30, 2024
Eight out of ten Gen Z employees spend their free time with their teammates, with social relationships in the office being a key factor for many of them in choosing or keeping a job, as per a survey conducted by Genesis Property among 1,247 respondents nationwide.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]