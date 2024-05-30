Genesis Property: Nearly 80% Of Gen Z Employees Spend Their Free Time With Their Co-workers At Least Once A Month



Eight out of ten Gen Z employees spend their free time with their teammates, with social relationships in the office being a key factor for many of them in choosing or keeping a job, as per a survey conducted by Genesis Property among 1,247 respondents nationwide.