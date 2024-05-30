Agroland Business Systems Convenes Shareholders to Vote on Acquisition of EUR3.8M Equipment for Mihailesti Poultry Platform

Agroland Business Systems Convenes Shareholders to Vote on Acquisition of EUR3.8M Equipment for Mihailesti Poultry Platform. The Board of Directors of Agroland Business System, a group that owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, has convened shareholders to vote on July 1 on the acquisition of two machineries for Mihailesti poultry platform at the price of EUR3.8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]