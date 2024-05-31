OMV Petrom Completes Acquisition Of Renovatio Asset Management, Owner Of Largest EV Charging Network In Romania

OMV Petrom Completes Acquisition Of Renovatio Asset Management, Owner Of Largest EV Charging Network In Romania. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe, has announced in a stock market report on May 30 that it closed the acquisition of Renovatio Asset Management, owner of the largest charging network for electric vehicles in Romania, with over 400 charging points and (...)