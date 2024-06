PC Garage Overshoots RON7M Net Profit Mark In 2023

PC Garage Overshoots RON7M Net Profit Mark In 2023. PC Garage, the company managing one of the largest online computer and electronics stores in Romania, part of eMAG group, reported net profit of over RON7 million (EUR1.4 million) for 2023, up nearly 68% from RON4.2 million (over EUR844,700) reported in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]