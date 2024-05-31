Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition

Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo announced on May 31 that it completed the acquisition of the Romanian group First Bank S.A. from the US-based private investment fund J.C. Flowers & Co. The takeover allows Intesa Sanpaolo to double its presence in Romania, where it has been active (...)