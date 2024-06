Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Group Officially Completes Acquisition Of First Bank Romania

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Group has officially completed the acquisition of First Bank Romania from US private investment firm J.C. Flowers, and thus climbs in the ranking of ten largest banks in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]