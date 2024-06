Iproeb Bistrita's Net Profit Grows Fivefold YoY To RON7.3M In Q1/2024

Iproeb Bistrita's Net Profit Grows Fivefold YoY To RON7.3M In Q1/2024. Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), one of the largest local manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors, ended the first quarter of 2024 with net profit of RON7.3 million, fivefold higher (+410%) than the level reported in the same period of 2023, as per the company's data from its quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]