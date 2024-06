Vodafone Romania's 2023 Turnover Up 14% YoY To RON5.3B

Vodafone Romania's 2023 Turnover Up 14% YoY To RON5.3B. Vodafone Romania, one of the largest players on the local communications market and part of British telecom group of the same name, saw a turnover growth rate of over 10%, but it also recorded higher loss, as per data from the company's balance sheet available on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]