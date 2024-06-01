|
Microsoft Romania Reports Loss For First Time In Last 20 Years
Jun 1, 2024
Microsoft Romania Reports Loss For First Time In Last 20 Years.
Microsoft Romania, the local subsidiary of US giant Microsoft, reported net loss for the first time since 2000, as per the company's balance sheet submitted to the Finance Ministry.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Adrian Pascu Returns At The Helm of Danone Romania After 7 Years
Danone Romania has appointed Adrian Valentin Pascu to the position of General Manager of Danone Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), a region that includes Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania and the Adriatic countries.
Alstom GSS Romania's 2023 Turnover Tops EUR31M
Alstom GSS Romania, the former Bombardier Transportation Shared Services Romania, controlled by France’s Alstom, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON153.8 million (EUR31.1 million), up 42.5% from RON107.9 million (EUR21.9 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...)
Average Price Of Old Three-Room Apartments In Bucharest Slightly Up In May Over April 2024
Average price of old three-room apartments in Bucharest reached EUR107,300 in May 2024, up from the EUR106,400 in April 2024, the real estate index compiled by ZF and real estate consultancy SVN Romania shows. The price increased by 4% over May 2023, compared with 3% in April 2024 vs April 2023.
ACAROM: New Car Registrations In Romania Up Nearly 15% YoY In May 2024, To 15,700 Units
New car registrations in Romania increased by nearly 15% in May 2024 against the same month of 2023, up to 15,700 units, in line with data provided by Romanian carmakers’ association ACAROM.
CTP Appoints Ionut Puiu As Construction Director
CTP, the largest owner and developer of logistic and industrial spaces by gross leasable area (GLA) in Europe, has appointed Ionut Puiu to the position of Construction Director, effective May 2024.
Finance Ministry Raises RON863M From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On June 3
Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON862.9 million from banks on Monday (June 3), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.63% and 6.83%, respectively.
LOT Polish Airlines Inaugurates Oradea-Warsaw Route
LOT Polish Airlines has officially inaugurated the direct flights between Oradea and Warsaw on Monday, June 3, 2024, thus increasing the number of international destinations Oradea can access to and from Europe, Asia and North America.
