Romania's Romgaz cuts 2024 profit target by 20%, announces borrowing to finance investments

Romania's Romgaz cuts 2024 profit target by 20%, announces borrowing to finance investments. Romania's natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) invited shareholders on July 1 to approve the issue of FX bonds in the amount of up to EUR 500 million, as well as the contracting of two bank loans for EUR 150 million (from Banca Transilvania) and EUR 100 million (from Unicredit), according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]