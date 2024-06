OMV Petrom Set to Distribute RON2.6B Worth of Dividends on June 5

OMV Petrom Set to Distribute RON2.6B Worth of Dividends on June 5. OMV Petrom, Romania’s largest oil and gas company, is due to distribute on June 5, 2024, dividends worth RON2.6 billion from 2023’s net profit of around RON4 billion, in line with data aggregated by ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]