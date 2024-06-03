BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI: Strongest improvement in manufacturing performance in survey history in May

BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI: Strongest improvement in manufacturing performance in survey history in May. Output and new order growth rates quicken Supplier performance worsens further Inflationary pressures strengthen The Romanian manufacturing sector's performance improved further and to a greatest extent on record (since July 2023) in May, according to the latest BCR PMI® data. Output and new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]