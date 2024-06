Cushman & Wakefield Echinox 2023 Turnover Rises 15% To EUR12M

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox 2023 Turnover Rises 15% To EUR12M. Real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox ended 2023 with EUR12 million revenues, up 15% from 2022, with growth supported both by business lines providing brokerage services, and professional services. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]