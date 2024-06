Clifford Chance Badea Assists JC Flowers & Co in Completing Sale of First Bank to Italy’s Intesa

Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, has assisted J.C. Flowers & Co. in finalizing the sale of First Bank to Italian group Intesa, thus marking the exit of the US private equity fund from Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]