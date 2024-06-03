Superbet Group Reaffirms Its Place in the Global Cybersecurity Elite by Participating in the Ambassador World Cup 2024, Organized by HackerOne



Superbet Group Reaffirms Its Place in the Global Cybersecurity Elite by Participating in the Ambassador World Cup 2024, Organized by HackerOne.

Superbet Group is among the three companies selected internationally by HackerOne to participate in this year's edition of the Ambassador World Cup – the world's most prestigious live-hacking competition. HackerOne is an American company specializing in cyberattack resilience management. (...)