Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR65B In May 2024

Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR65B In May 2024. Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR65.07 billion at end-May 2024, higher by EUR2.5 billion compared with EUR62.5 billion recorded in April 2024, central bank data showed on Monday (June 3, 2024). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]