Cemacon Shareholders Approve Company's Delisting From Bucharest Stock Exchange. The shareholders of Romanian building materials producer Cemacon (BSE:CEON) have approved the delisting of the company from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), within an operation to be intermediated by stockbroker Estinvest, as per a stock market report released on June 5. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]