Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania
Jun 5, 2024
Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania.
Eurowind Energy, a leading Danish developer and operator of wind, solar, and hybrid projects, said on June 4 that it finalized the first foundation of the 48 MW wind farm in Pecineaga, Romania. Scheduled to become operational in 2025, the wind farm in Constan?a county will incorporate a total (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]