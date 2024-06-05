Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania

Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania. Eurowind Energy, a leading Danish developer and operator of wind, solar, and hybrid projects, said on June 4 that it finalized the first foundation of the 48 MW wind farm in Pecineaga, Romania. Scheduled to become operational in 2025, the wind farm in Constan?a county will incorporate a total (...)