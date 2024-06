Paint Maker Policolor – Orgachim Ends 2023 With EUR71.2M Consolidated Revenue

Paint Maker Policolor – Orgachim Ends 2023 With EUR71.2M Consolidated Revenue. Paint manufacturer Policolor - Orgachim ended 2023 with consolidated revenue of EUR71.2 million and expects it to reach EUR77.7 million in 2024, the group announced on Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]