Revenue Of Brokers On Bucharest Stock Exchange Up 13% To RON235M In 2023. The ten largest stockbrokers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, i.e. those financial investment companies unaffiliated to banking groups, ended 2023 with RON235 milion revenue together, an increase of 13% on 2022 and significantly improved profitability after gaining new clients. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]