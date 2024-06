JW Marriott Hotel In Bucharest Reports New Record Revenue, Of RON175M, For 2023

JW Marriott Hotel In Bucharest Reports New Record Revenue, Of RON175M, For 2023. Five-star JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest ended 2023 with revenue of RON175 million, up nearly 14% from 2022, as per finance ministry data, thus reporting new record revenue. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]