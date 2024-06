BRD Asset Management Becomes Largest Mutual Fund Manager In Romania, With RON4.7B Worth Of Assets

BRD Asset Management Becomes Largest Mutual Fund Manager In Romania, With RON4.7B Worth Of Assets. In the context in which the number of investors in mutual funds increased by 20,000 in April 2024 versus March and by 78,000 so far in 2024, all large asset management companies in Romania saw significant increases in assets, with BRD AM becoming the largest local investment management (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]