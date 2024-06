De’Longhi Romania Reports RON2.44B Turnover For 2023, Up 17% YoY

De’Longhi Romania Reports RON2.44B Turnover For 2023, Up 17% YoY. Home appliances producer De’Longhi Romania, the largest exporter in Cluj County, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON2.443 billion (nearly EUR494 million), up nearly 17% from RON2.089 billion (EUR423.7 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]