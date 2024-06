Lidl Puts Up For Sale 4-ha Warehouse In Nedelea, Prahova

Lidl Puts Up For Sale 4-ha Warehouse In Nedelea, Prahova. German-held discount store chain Lidl, the leader of the local grocery retail by 2023 sales (RON22 billion), has put up for sale the warehouse it owns in Nedelea, Prahova County. The warehouse has a surface area of 38,054 square meters or almost 4 hectares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]