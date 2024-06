Universal Alloy Corp Posts RON1.2B Revenue In 2023, 38% Higher YoY

Universal Alloy Corp Posts RON1.2B Revenue In 2023, 38% Higher YoY. Aluminum aircraft parts maker Universal Alloy Corp, a member of the Montana Group of Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner, ended last year with RON1.2 billion revenue, up 38% from the previous year, public data from the Finance Ministry show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]