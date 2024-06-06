Romania's competition body investigates possibly rigged public IT procurement tenders

Romania's competition body investigates possibly rigged public IT procurement tenders. Bittnet (BVB: BNET), Trencadis, and Arctic Stream (BVB: AST) are being investigated by the Romanian competition body in connection with possibly rigged public procurement tenders, according to notes to investors sent by the two Bucharest Exchange-listed companies and a public statement of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]