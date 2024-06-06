France’s Groupe Atlantic moves ahead with planned EUR 60 mln boiler plant project in Romania

Groupe Atlantic Romania, the local subsidiary of the leading global HVAC group headquartered in France, has received so far RON 127 million (EUR 25 million) capital injection from the parent company to support the development of the planned EUR 60 million investment in a water heaters (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]