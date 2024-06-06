Shares of Romanian grid operator Transelectrica up 7.35% on higher tariffs

Shares of Romanian grid operator Transelectrica up 7.35% on higher tariffs. The shares of Romanian state-controlled power grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) leaped up by 7.35% on June 5, after the company announced in a note to investors that it will increase by 40% the regulated tariff charged for system services applied from June 1 to all end customers for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]