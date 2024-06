Dulcinella Buys 19,000-Sqm Land Plot in Bucharest

The Dulcinella brand, originating in the Republic of Moldova and present in Romania since 2019, has paid EUR800,000 for a 19,000-sqm land plot in Bucharest, where it wants to relocate cake production from Piatra Neamt. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]