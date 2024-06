Samsung Romania: Value of Local TV Set Sales Flat at around EUR400M in 2023

Samsung Romania: Value of Local TV Set Sales Flat at around EUR400M in 2023. The local TV set market in 2023 remained relatively steady both by sales volume, of around 1.3 million units, and sales value, which neared EUR400 million, in line with data provided by the local representatives of South-Korean giant Samsung, one of the world’s biggest TV set manufacturers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]