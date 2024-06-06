Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says

Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says. A total of 34.9% of participants in the latest eJobs survey say they regularly use AI (artificial intelligence) tools like ChatGPT or Gemini in office tasks to reduce workload or get results faster. Of these, 18.8% say they do this daily, 13.4% weekly, and 5.7% several times a month. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]