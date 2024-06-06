Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship
Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship.
Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 27 Romanian gendarmes and police officers will be on a mission in Germany during the European Football Championship. The police officers will cooperate with local law enforcement and accompany Romanian football fans in Germany. "Their (...)
