Council of Europe statistics: Prison overcrowding still a problem in Europe, Romania has second-highest rate
Jun 6, 2024
Council of Europe statistics: Prison overcrowding still a problem in Europe, Romania has second-highest rate.
Prison overcrowding continues to be an acute problem in a significant number of European prison administrations, according to the Council of Europe’s recently released Annual Penal Statistics on Prison Populations (SPACE I) for 2023. And Romania, with a prison density of 120 inmates per 100 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]