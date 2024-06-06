Romanian tax agency puts hotel owned by former minister Elena Udrea up for sale

Romanian tax agency puts hotel owned by former minister Elena Udrea up for sale. Romania’s tax collection agency, ANAF, recently put up for sale half of Euro Hotels Grivi?a, located near the North Railway Station. The sale is part of several cases investigated by the anticorruption directorate DNA involving former tourism minister Elena Udrea. Two quarter shares of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]