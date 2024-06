eJobs: 4 In 10 Employees In Romania Frequently Use AI Tools To Ease Job Tasks

eJobs: 4 In 10 Employees In Romania Frequently Use AI Tools To Ease Job Tasks. Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT or Gemini are regularly used by 34.9% of employees of companies in Romania in their office tasks to reduce workload or get results faster, as per the latest survey by eJobs, the largest online recruitment platforms in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]